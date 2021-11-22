PMC Bank draft scheme of amalgamation: Depositors to get full amount over 10 years

The draft scheme of amalgamation envisages the takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the Unity Small Finance Bank, thus giving a greater degree of protection for the depositors, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday came up with a draft scheme for the acquisition of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank by Delhi-based Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB).

The draft scheme of amalgamation envisages the takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the USFB, thus giving a greater degree of protection for the depositors, the Reserve Bank of India said.

According to the scheme, the depositors at the bank will get their full amount back over a period of 10 years. USFB is being set up with a capital of about Rs 1,100 crore plus Rs 1,900 crore of equity warrants which can be converted over the next 8 years as against the regulatory requirement of Rs 200 crore for the setting up of such a bank, as per the guidelines for on-tap licensing.

As per the draft scheme, USFB also has the option to merge or close branches of PMC Bank.

Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd, a joint venture between Centrum Group and BharatPe, has commenced operations as a small finance bank with effect from November 1, 2021.

