Breakthrough moment for India-US defence partnership: General Atomics CEO on MQ9B drone deal

Last week, the Ministry of Defence approved the acquisition MQ-9B Reaper armed drones from the US during a Defence Acquisition Council meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, called the decision to acquire MQ9B reaper drones for the Indian Armed forces "a breakthrough moment for India-US strategic and defence partnership". He said, "General Atomics is pleased to be a major contributor in taking it to the next level."

Live TV

Loading...

The procurement of these drones holds significant as the Indian government aims to use them to ramp up its surveillance apparatus along the frontier with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region, the Times of India had earlier quoted sources as saying.