UP Global Investors' Summit 2023: PM Modi says businesses should invest in health, education and green growth

UP Lucknow Global Investor Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks on Friday said businesses should invest in health, education and green growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2023 as chief guest in Lucknow. The summit is scheduled from February 10-12. Welcoming investors to the summit, Modi urged them to invest in Uttar Pradesh's health, education, green growth and social infrastructure.

The prime minister said that Uttar Pradesh has changed the "soch and approach" of the nation with its ease of doing business and that "today, Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability".

The prime minister was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath said that businessmen from the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy and the UAE were contributing to making UP a trillion-dollar economy. The chief minister said that a single-window portal "Nivesh Mitra" has been set up for the convenience of investors.

Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra also attended the summit and delivered remarks.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani promised to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP in the next four years through its retail, renewable and Jio businesses. Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla also announced a new Rs 25,000 crore investment across existing businesses in UP.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group would build an integrated multi-modal air cargo with Zurich Airport as its partner at the new Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The summit aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.