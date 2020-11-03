PM Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable; Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata among attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on November 5, in which leading pension funds and sovereign wealth funds from across the world will be participating. Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, Deepak Parekh will be among the top Indian business leaders attending the event.

The VGIR is being organised by the ministry of finance, the government of India, and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders, and the highest decision-makers from the government of India and financial market regulators. The union finance minister, union minister of state for finance, RBI governor, and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

Also read: Minimum government, maximum governance: PM Modi's mantra to IAS probationers

The CEOs and chief investment officers of these funds will be participating in the event. Some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the government of India. Apart from global investors, the Roundtable will also see the participation of several Indian industry captains.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.

The event will provide an opportunity for leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India. Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year.

Also read: Changes being made in all sectors for country's growth: PM Modi