Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
PM Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable; Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata among attendees

Updated : November 03, 2020 07:49 PM IST

The VGIR is being organised by the ministry of finance, the government of India, and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $6 trillion.
VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.
