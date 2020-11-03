Business PM Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable; Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata among attendees Updated : November 03, 2020 07:49 PM IST The VGIR is being organised by the ministry of finance, the government of India, and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total Assets Under Management of about $6 trillion. VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms, and the government’s vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.