PM Modi kicks off 5-day Europe visit today; to attend G20 and COP-26 summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Italy this morning to participate in the G20 Rome Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

This year, G20 Summit is themed around ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the PM will meet leaders of other "partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations".

PM Modi is expected to raise the issues of cross-border terrorism, terror financing, and terror-related activities.

"In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 Leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change," PM Modi had tweeted.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Rome after assuming office and also the first visit by an Indian PM in almost 12 years. After reaching Italy, PM Modi will visit the Gandhi statue at 3.30 pm and hold bilateral talks with Italian PM Draghi around 5.30 pm.

PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City after the G20 Rome Summit.

"During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," said a communique from the Prime Minister's office.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in his briefing, told media persons that "it is yet to be finalised whether it will be one to one or a delegation-level meeting."

Later, the PM will depart for Glasgow (United Kingdom) to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26).

"Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, I will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). I will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) on November 1-2, 2021, along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world," said the PMO's press statement.

At COP-26, the PM will hold discussions on climate change and "explore the possibilities for further accelerating India's clean growth" with all the stakeholders, including leaders of partner countries.