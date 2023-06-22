Applied Materials to soon announce innovation centre in India, says its President and CEO Gary Dickerson

Applied Materials President and CEO Gary E Dickerson said now is the opportunity for India to grow in the semiconductor industry.
Applied Materials will soon be announcing an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation equipment, its president and CEO Gary E Dickerson said after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC today (IST). The meeting was part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEOs during his State visit.
"We have a very high confidence that working together with India, we can create tremendous success," Dickerson said.
The PM invited Applied Materials to contribute to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Dickerson said now is the opportunity for India to grow in the semiconductor industry.
"I am just so impressed with India and I believe that the opportunity for India’s growth in the semiconductor industry is now. This is India’s time to drive incredible growth," he said.
He added that India is a trusted partner. "Many countries around the world see the trust and tremendous talent that India has. I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine," he said.
PM Modi, who arrived in Washington D.C on June 21, also met with Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Mehrotra said he had an excellent meeting with PM Modi and he was very impressed with his vision for India. Ahead of the PM's first State visit to the US, the Indian cabinet gave its approval to Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion in setting up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, India, on Tuesday, June 20.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was among the first top CEOs to meet PM Modi in New York, before he flew to Washington, D.C. The PM invited him to explore investment opportunities in India.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi's US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit. Modi is likely to meet 15-20 CEOs over the course of three days, with the meetings taking place in the afternoons of June 20, 21, and 23.
For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to the US, follow CNBC-TV18 here. To check out our full coverage, check here.
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 6:58 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read