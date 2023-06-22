Applied Materials to soon announce innovation centre in India, says its President and CEO Gary Dickerson

Applied Materials President and CEO Gary E Dickerson said now is the opportunity for India to grow in the semiconductor industry.

Applied Materials will soon be announcing an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation equipment, its president and CEO Gary E Dickerson said after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC today (IST). The meeting was part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEOs during his State visit.

"We have a very high confidence that working together with India, we can create tremendous success," Dickerson said.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Applied Materials president & CEO, Gary E. Dickerson, says "I am just so impressed with India and I believe that the opportunity for India's growth in the semiconductor industry is now. This is India's time to drive incredible growth. India is a trusted…

The PM invited Applied Materials to contribute to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.