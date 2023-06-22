CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsApplied Materials to soon announce innovation centre in India, says its President and CEO Gary Dickerson

Applied Materials to soon announce innovation centre in India, says its President and CEO Gary Dickerson

Applied Materials to soon announce innovation centre in India, says its President and CEO Gary Dickerson
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 8:08:14 AM IST (Updated)

Applied Materials President and CEO Gary E Dickerson said now is the opportunity for India to grow in the semiconductor industry.

Applied Materials will soon be announcing an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation equipment, its president and CEO Gary E Dickerson said after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC today (IST). The meeting was part of PM Modi's scheduled interactions with top CEOs during his State visit.

Live TV

Loading...

"We have a very high confidence that working together with India, we can create tremendous success," Dickerson said.
The PM invited Applied Materials to contribute to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X