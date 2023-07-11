Defence Procurement Board approves proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters, three Scorpene submarines: Exclusive

Sources further said that the meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council will take place on Thursday, July 13, to decide on the final approval of the deals.

The Defence Procurement Board has approved a proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for the Indian Navy, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

A proposal to acquire three Scorpene submarines has also received initial approval, the sources said. The three additional submarines will be built at Mazagon Docks Ltd., where other submarines of the class have been built.

The Prime Minister will embark on a two-day visit to the European nation and will also be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

A contingent of the Indian military will also participate in the parade, including troops from the Indian Army's Punjab Regiment, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Mazagon Dock, in December last year, delivered the fifth Scorpene Submarine "VAGIR" of Project P-75 to the Indian Navy. The Vagir was launched in November 2020 and has undergone tests and trials for over a year before delivery. Before Vagir, the company had delivered submarines namely Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, and Vela.

The sixth Scorpene submarine, Vaghsheer, was launched in April last year and undertook its first sea sortie i May this year.