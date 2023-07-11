CNBC TV18
Defence Procurement Board approves proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters, three Scorpene submarines: Exclusive

By Parikshit Luthra  Jul 11, 2023 6:33:31 AM IST (Published)

Sources further said that the meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council will take place on Thursday, July 13, to decide on the final approval of the deals.

The Defence Procurement Board has approved a proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for the Indian Navy, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

A proposal to acquire three Scorpene submarines has also received initial approval, the sources said. The three additional submarines will be built at Mazagon Docks Ltd., where other submarines of the class have been built.
Sources further said that the meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council will take place on Thursday, July 13, to decide on the final approval of the deals. Both these deals could be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on July 13-14.
