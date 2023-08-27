PM Modi's address sparks optimism among business leaders for India's future

Share Market Live NSE

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the B20 summit in the national capital, Indian business leaders shared their perspectives on the nation's trajectory and policy orientation in exclusive interviews with CNBC-TV18.

Prashant Tandon, CEO, and Co-founder of Tata 1mg, expressed his optimism about the nation's movement and positive atmosphere. Tandon emphasised the need for aligned conditions to foster thriving businesses and called for clear, consistent policymaking.

"The country is on the move, and the atmosphere is optimistic and energising. We must ensure that things are aligned for businesses to thrive. Clear and consistent policy-making is always requested, and I hope healthcare receives ample support in that regard," Tandon said.

He highlighted the significance of strong policies in the healthcare sector, including online pharmacies, which impacts investor sentiment and vendors. However, he noted that these changes haven't majorly affected the ground situation. Tandon saw India's digital healthcare potential as an opportunity to set global models, underlining the importance of time-bound and well-articulated policies.

"Policy changes in the healthcare sector, including online pharmacies, do impact investor sentiment and the working vendors, but we haven't observed any significant impact on the ground. With digital healthcare, India has the opportunity to create models that the world can emulate. Time-bound and clear articulation from a policy perspective is what we need; the global environment still remains soft," he informed.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, hailed Prime Minister Modi's speech for setting a new direction and inspiring the nation. Goenka praised the PM's focus on consumer care, suggesting it could redefine consumer rights.

"The PM has shown us a new direction and provided inspiration. The PM's idea of consumer care, if implemented well, will render consumer rights a thing of the past."

He lauded the PM's vision of inclusive growth and sustainability, aligning with his group's steadfast commitment to sustainability. Goenka disclosed plans for the group's expansion into FMCG, ayurveda, green energy, and potentially the chemical sector, expressing strong bullish sentiment for RPSG companies.

"The PM delivered a brilliant message on inclusive growth and sustainability. The RPSG group is diligently working towards sustainability, and will be focusing on FMCG, ayurveda, and green energy. We are also hopeful to venture into chemicals soon. We hold a strong bullish outlook on RPSG companies, and have taken significant actions to streamline and cut costs."

Additionally, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD of ITC, urged the mainstream integration of ESG practices in businesses and emphasised the necessity to bolster climate adaptation for a rapidly changing world.

"There is a need to mainstream ESG in businesses and widen its adoption. Moreover, there is a need to focus more on climate adaptation and build resilience to successfully navigate through a hotter world."

Puri stressed the importance of accessible renewable technologies with incentivised support and highlighted the revival of rural consumption due to moderating inflation.

The development of new renewable technologies should be made accessible through incentives and viability gap funding, without stringent IP protection. With inflation moderating in the past few months, we have witnessed a pickup in the green shoots of consumption in rural areas."

While he considered current inflation trends transitory due to specific factors, Puri cautioned about monitoring the impacts of climate events like El Nino. "The current inflation trends are transitory due to the impact on certain horticulture products and insufficient yield of some crops caused by climate events. It is essential to monitor the impact of El Nino at a tactical level. Moreover, at a strategic level, we need to build resilience in agricultural value chains, addressing both water management and agronomics."

He advocated for building resilience in agriculture value chains to mitigate water and agronomic challenges and acknowledged the nuanced global demand scenario.

"Global demand is not favorable; anything linked solely to the India story is resilient, while anything tied to external demand is not in a favorable position."

These interviews collectively paint a picture of an India on the move, driven by optimism and a thirst for well-structured policies that align with sustainable growth. Business leaders appear keen on embracing new directions, inclusive growth models, and climate-resilient strategies to navigate an evolving world.

