PM Gati Shakti | Network Planning Group recommends 4 transformative infrastructure projects

PM Gati Shakti's Network Planning Group (NPG) has unveiled its recommendations for four infrastructure projects, as detailed in an official announcement on Thursday (August 24).

Launched in October 2021, PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan embarked on the mission to cultivate a comprehensive and meticulously organised infrastructure framework, geared towards mitigating logistics expenditures.

In the recent 54th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG), steered by Sumita Dawra, the Special Secretary of Logistics within the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), held in New Delhi, noteworthy progress was accomplished.

The session assessedtwo projects within the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, along with two additional undertakings from the Ministry of Railways. Collectively valued at Rs 7,693.17 crore, these projects garnered the due attention they merit, as affirmed by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Sumita Dawra underscored the imperativeness of leveraging the Gati Shakti National Master Plan portal, harmonising with a 'whole of government' paradigm to orchestrate the orchestration of infrastructure blueprints.

Her emphasis resided in the pivotal role these projects play in affording connectivity to pivotal economic and social nodal points within their respective regions.

In the context of the four projects discussed, the NPG centered its assessment on the four-lane Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kerala, a facet of the larger Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative, with a total valuation of Rs 4,767.20 crore.

This endeavor, an integral segment of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor, assumes paramount importance as it facilitates seamless connectivity between the northern and eastern regions, with the added impact of fueling economic growth within disadvantaged sectors.

A cascade of advantages, including reduced travel duration, economical vehicular operation, and pivotal access to the budding Vizhinjam international sea port, are anticipated from this project.

An additional road project, the Dahod-Bodeli-Vapi Corridor, with a budgetary allotment of Rs 1,179.33 crore, underwent thorough evaluation by the NPG. This corridor, originating at the confluence of the new Vadodara-Delhi Expressway and culminating post the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway, assumes significance for its connectivity with key regions like Bodeli, Devaliya, Rajpipla, Netrang, Vyara, Dharampur, and Vapi.

The project's scope also extends southwards, forging links to Mumbai via the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, which is presently in the implementation phase.

Among the deliberations of the NPG, the proposal for a new broad gauge railway line between Pushkar and Merta in Rajasthan emerged, carrying an estimated cost of Rs 799.64 crore.

The prospective railway line acquires strategic importance by creating a direct link between Central and Northern India, while also extending connectivity to the western border. An additional boon is the expected reduction in congestion and stress on highways, thus contributing to smoother traffic flow.

Another noteworthy rail project in Rajasthan, involving the establishment of a new broad-gauge line between Merta City and Ras Railway Stations, valued at Rs 947 crore, entered the NPG's assessment.

This project's significance emanates from its potential to expedite the movement of goods and to galvanise industrial and comprehensive growth within the encompassing regions of Pali and Nagaur districts in Rajasthan.