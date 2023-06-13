CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
PLI schemes for e bikes components and footwear in advance stage: DPIIT Secretary

PLI schemes for e-bikes components and footwear in advance stage: DPIIT Secretary

PLI schemes for e-bikes components and footwear in advance stage: DPIIT Secretary
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 13, 2023 5:35:18 PM IST (Published)

DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirms advanced stage of PLI schemes for e-bike components and footwear. No specific timeline set for implementation yet. India aims for 50 percent local value addition in mobile manufacturing, surpassing Vietnam's 18 percent and China's 49 percent after three decades, he said.

Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh has confirmed that the proposed Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for components of new-age e-bikes and footwear are in advanced stages, although no specific timeline for implementation has been set yet.

Live Tv

Singh said that India's aim of achieving a 50 percent local value addition in mobile manufacturing, a significant increase from the current 20 percent level, will be a fair target. Comparatively, he pointed out that Vietnam has an 18 percent local value addition in mobile manufacturing, while China, after three decades of mobile manufacturing, stands at 49 percent.
DPIIT is starting to process some applications for white goods, while expecting the revised scheme for IT hardware to gain momentum. However, the Secretary of DPIIT clarified that there are no plans for a separate PLI scheme dedicated to semiconductors, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY)'s scheme for semiconductors comprises more of non-PLI incentives.
