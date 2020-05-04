‘Please hold releases till we open’: Multiplexes send SOS to industry amid threat from streaming apps
Updated : May 04, 2020 12:56 PM IST
“MAI would like to urge all studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector, a vital part of the value chain, by holding and releasing their films in the theatres, once they open again,” MAI said in a statement.
In film distribution parlance, theatrical window refers to the initial release of a film only through the theatres. Later, the film becomes available on video on demand, or VOD, platforms, including on TV.
MAI has pinned its hope on people rushing to theatres once the lockdown ends, which it says “would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry”.