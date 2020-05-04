‘Please hold releases till we open’: Multiplexes send SOS to industry amid threat from streaming apps

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Monday appealed to its studio partners, producers and other stakeholders to hold the release of their films until theatres reopen after the lockdown. All theatres across the country are currently shut owing to the nationwide lockdown that is scheduled to be in effect until May 17.

“MAI would like to urge all studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector, a vital part of the value chain, by holding and releasing their films in the theatres, once they open again,” MAI said in a statement.

“To this end, we urge all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators, to kindly respect the exclusive theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stake-holders, not just in India, but even globally, for several decades,” it added.

In film distribution parlance, theatrical window refers to the initial release of a film only through the theatres. Later, the film becomes available on video on demand, or VOD, platforms, including on TV.

With the spread of coronavirus engendering social distancing norms, community activities have come to a complete halt. Consequently, film theatres have been severely impacted.

MAI has pinned its hope on people rushing to theatres once the lockdown ends, which it says “would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry”.

“When this crisis passes, the combination of the pent-up demand and the promise of new movies, we are sure, would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry,” the statement added.

“The collective, social experience of watching films on the big screen needs to be preserved and it can be done so only with the collective support of all stakeholders.”

However, beyond May 17, there is likely to be gradual relaxation, if any, from the ongoing lockdown. Venues that promote community activities, including theatres, are unlikely to see a mass of people converging like in the pre-coronavirus days.

In the absence of film theatres showcasing latest releases, streaming platforms have recorded a surge in viewership numbers.