Piramal Group has secured the critical Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for DHFL takeover as per fit and proper criteria, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The central bank's nod has paved way for Piramal Group's takeover of DHFL pending NCLT approval, the sources said.

It must be noted that Piramal Group's bid for DHFL was approved by CoC on January 17 with 94 percent votes in favour. DHFL is facing claims of over Rs 87,000 crore including Rs 38,000 crore of bank loans.

Piramal intends to delist DHFL and merge it into its subsidiary Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (PCHFL) as per approved plan.