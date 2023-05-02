PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking restrictions on cash payments for e-commerce platforms

The plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also calls for limits on cash payments for booking air tickets, rail tickets, and payment of electricity and gas bills.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking restrictions on cash payments for e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also calls for limits on cash payments for booking air tickets, rail tickets, and payment of electricity and gas bills.
According to the plea, the petitioner has proposed a cap of Rs. 10,000 on cash transactions for buying goods and services, with an aim to limit the spread of corruption and black money through restrictions on cash transactions.
He has argued that recalling currency notes above Rs. 100, with a cash transaction limit of Rs. 10,000, will aid in the fight against corruption. Further, the petitioner, through the plea, has suggested that payments should be made through banking channels instead.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!