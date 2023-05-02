PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking restrictions on cash payments for e-commerce platforms

The plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also calls for limits on cash payments for booking air tickets, rail tickets, and payment of electricity and gas bills.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking restrictions on cash payments for e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also calls for limits on cash payments for booking air tickets, rail tickets, and payment of electricity and gas bills.

According to the plea, the petitioner has proposed a cap of Rs. 10,000 on cash transactions for buying goods and services, with an aim to limit the spread of corruption and black money through restrictions on cash transactions.

He has argued that recalling currency notes above Rs. 100, with a cash transaction limit of Rs. 10,000, will aid in the fight against corruption. Further, the petitioner, through the plea, has suggested that payments should be made through banking channels instead.