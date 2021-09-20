Pidilite aims to grow 3x of GDP, says MD Bharat Puri

The Pidilite MD said the home improvement space is seeing a lot of activity and hoped the turnaround in the real estate sector would soon materialise.

After two waves of the COVID-19 outbreak and 18 months after the first nationwide lockdown was announced, the Indian economy is on the road to recovery. The easing of lockdowns and an increase in GST collections have provided a boost.

In August, GST collections remained above Rs 1 lakh crore mark and were 30 percent higher compared to the same period in 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is predicting GDP growth by the end of FY22 at 9.5 percent. While credit ratings agencies have revised their earlier growth estimates lower, the consensus remains above the 9 percent mark for FY22.

Not just that. Supply chains have also been recovering as is evident from the Purchasing Managers' data.

A composite reading from IHS Markit showed PMI at 55.4 in August, which shows healthy expansion versus a contraction in July.

With the festive season approaching, the economy is expected to get a further lift. The pace of vaccination though remains key in controlling the spread of the virus. So far, over 45 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 15.4 percent people are fully vaccinated.

In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite, said the Indian economy is recovering and they are seeing certain amount of pent-up demand as well.

Also Read:

"There is no doubt about the fact that the economy is on a recovery. What we need to see is, how does this play out in the second half of the year? Having said that, there is a certain amount of pent-up demand as well."

He said the home improvement space is seeing a lot of activity and was hopeful of a turnaround in the real estate sector.

"We are also benefiting from the trend of people reinvesting in the homes. The home improvement space is seeing a lot of activity. I also think slowly real estate will also see the turnaround which we have been hoping for, for some point of time. So, from a demand perspective it augurs well if the sentiment is strong. Let us hope it continues."

He expects the company to grow 2-3 times of the GDP.

"A brand like Pidilite should definitely grow 2-4 times GDP. As long as there is economic growth happening in the country, our target as a growth brand would be to grow at least 2-3 times of GDP.

Watch video for more.