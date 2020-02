Pidilite Industries has bought a 70 percent stake in Tenax India Stone Products in an all-cash deal for about Rs 80 crore.

The leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, construction chemicals, consumer adhesive, and specialty chemicals has entered into a definitive agreement with Tenax SPA (Tenax Italy), the company said in statement on Thursday.

Tenax Italy is a manufacturer of adhesives, coating, surface treatment chemicals and abrasives for the marble, granite and stone Industry.

Tenax India, incorporated in 2005, a subsidiary of Tenax Italy, is engaged in sales and distribution of Tenax Italy products in India.

Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said: “This acquisition will help expand Pidilite’s presence in the fast-growing adhesives, coatings and surface treatment chemicals market for the marble and stone Industry and bring world class technology to India by investing in a manufacturing plant.”

“We are excited about the partnership between Pidilite and Tenax spa to consolidate our presence in the fast-growing retail market in India and adjacent SAARC markets through Tenax India Stone Products,” said Igino Bombana, group president, Tenax SPA.

After the acquisition, Tenax India will become a subsidiary of Pidilite. This acquisition will enable Tenax India to fully leverage sales, distribution and marketing capability of Pidilite in the country and SAARC markets, it said.