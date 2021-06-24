Piaggio Vehicles reopens two-wheeler dealerships across India

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Piaggio Vehicles on Thursday announced the reopening of its two-wheeler dealerships across India, which had shut operations due to a massive increase in coronavirus infection cases between April and mid-May across the country. The decision to reopen the dealerships comes following the announcement of the lockdown opening guidelines from authorities, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a release.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,557.00
|53.85
|3.58
|TCS
|3,370.55
|109.15
|3.35
|JSW Steel
|680.00
|14.50
|2.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|2.23
|Asian Paints
|3,047.00
|59.65
|2.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,557.00
|54.15
|3.60
|TCS
|3,369.10
|107.00
|3.28
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.10
|22.85
|2.16
|Asian Paints
|3,048.40
|59.90
|2.00
|HCL Tech
|988.75
|16.05
|1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,557.00
|53.85
|TCS
|3,370.55
|109.15
|JSW Steel
|680.00
|14.50
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|Asian Paints
|3,047.00
|59.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,557.00
|54.15
|TCS
|3,369.10
|107.00
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.10
|22.85
|Asian Paints
|3,048.40
|59.90
|HCL Tech
|988.75
|16.05
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2100
|-0.0600
|-0.08
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6130
|0.2010
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6010
|0.1090
|0.11
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6692
|0.0001
|0.02