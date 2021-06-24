Piaggio Vehicles reopens two-wheeler dealerships across India

Home

    Piaggio Vehicles on Thursday announced the reopening of its two-wheeler dealerships across India, which had shut operations due to a massive increase in coronavirus infection cases between April and mid-May across the country. The decision to reopen the dealerships comes following the announcement of the lockdown opening guidelines from authorities, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a release.

