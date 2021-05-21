Photo essay: COVID second wave cripples Dharavi’s popular leather market

Tajuddin Shaikh’s Lotus Leather has seen no orders for the past 2.5 months. Ever since fresh curbs were imposed in Mumbai, his store had to remain closed. Shaikh, who has customers from across the country, also had to shut down his factory as he had no orders to service. Tajuddin has already incurred major debt trying to meet fixed costs such as rent and is unsure if he can stay afloat if the situation doesn’t improve.