Photo essay: COVID second wave cripples Dharavi’s popular leather market
Updated : May 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
In the heart of Mumbai, Dharavi is home to over 20,000 small and medium businesses and units, especially a once-thriving leather industry here. From bags and jackets to shoes and boxes, a whole host of leather products are manufactured in small units here in Dharavi, which attract customers from across the globe. But one set back after another – second COVID-19 wave being the latest – is threatening the survival of this small-scale industry.