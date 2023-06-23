CNBC TV18
PhonePe launches platform for merchant lending in boost for SME loans

PhonePe launches platform for merchant lending in boost for SME loans

PhonePe launches platform for merchant lending in boost for SME loans
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 7:11:26 PM IST (Published)

PhonePe has designed a seamless end-to-end journey on the PhonePe for Business app, ensuring that loans are approved by lending partners in a matter of minutes.

PhonePe, one of India's largest fintech platforms, on Friday (June 23), said it has launched its merchant lending platform, allowing banks and NBFCs to provide access to credit in a completely digital and seamless manner to its vast base of over 35 million merchants.

SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in India have long faced challenges in accessing organised credit, impeding their growth, the company said.
Understanding this unmet need, PhonePe has designed a seamless end-to-end journey on the PhonePe for Business app, ensuring that loans are approved by lending partners in a matter of minutes.
X