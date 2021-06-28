Home

    Philippine fintech firm raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised USD 167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised USD 167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.
    Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure. Voyager, which serves millions of Filipinos through its e-wallet, digital payments and remittance units, welcomed a unit of the World Bank's International Finance Corp as a new investor.
