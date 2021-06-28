Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • business>
      • PharmEasy acquires Thyrocare: Dealmakers explain rationale and road ahead

      PharmEasy acquires Thyrocare: Dealmakers explain rationale and road ahead

      Profile image
      By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
      Mini

      API Holdings (API), the parent company of PharmEasy confirmed our newsbreak on June 25 that it was acquiring 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare from Dr A Velumani and affiliates at a price of Rs 1,300 per share aggregating to Rs 4,546 crore. Both the players explained the rationale of this deal from their perspectives in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

      API Holdings (API), the parent company of PharmEasy confirmed our newsbreak on June 25 that it was acquiring 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare from Dr A Velumani and affiliates at a price of Rs 1,300 per share aggregating to Rs 4,546 crore. Both the players explained the rationale of this deal from their perspectives in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
      “We are strong in consultations, treatment and technology. One large missing piece for us was diagnostics. When we looked at Thyrocare, it seemed like the perfect marriage,” said Siddharth Shah, co-founder and CEO of API Holdings.
      According to Dr Velumani, this is a very rare combination. “It is a complete online mall.”
      Also read:
      PharmEasy to acquire 66.1% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore
      “We believe that the combined power of this platform will be able to provide a continuum of care to patients like it has never been done before,” Shah added.
      When asked what advice he will give to the likes of Siddharth Shah, Dr Velumani mentioned, “In a situation like this, don’t look at the competition side, look at the opportunity side.”
      Why the sale when the industry has been seeing a major bull run? That’s a question that has been doing the rounds.
      “The company is not doing well as it was doing earlier. I thought let me now change the track, there is no financial or emotional constraint,” explained Dr A Velumani, CMD and CEO, Thyrocare Technologies.
      The business in last the last three years was aided by the brand and was boosted by COVID last year.
      Also read: Thyrocare Technologies shares fall 6.5% as startup PharmEasy acquires 66.1% stake
      Pharmeasy believes that any outpatient healthcare requires four stages of handholding starting with information, then going for consultation and diagnostic tests and finally getting the treatment.
      “This entire journey for a patient should be given at one single point with one single partner and must be made affordable and accessible. Only way to do this is by leveraging technology at scale,” said Shah.
      On listing, Shah said, “We are definitely considering the listing of PharmEasy at an appropriate time, all options are on the table.”
      “I am pretty sure, this combination of Thyrocare and PharmEasy, with all verticals, will be the single largest healthcare provider in the country by 2025,” Velumani shared.
      For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
      (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle subscription services in 4 more cities

      Next Article

      Skoda drives in Kushaq at Rs 10.5 lakh marking its foray into lucrative midsize SUV segment in India

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Hindalco383.45 7.55 2.01
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25 1.79
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 90.70 1.71
      ONGC122.80 1.90 1.57
      Adani Ports723.00 10.80 1.52
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 88.65 1.67
      Tata Steel1,179.55 14.55 1.25
      Sun Pharma679.25 7.05 1.05
      Tech Mahindra1,098.40 9.15 0.84
      NTPC116.65 0.60 0.52
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Hindalco383.45 7.55
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 90.70
      ONGC122.80 1.90
      Adani Ports723.00 10.80
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 88.65
      Tata Steel1,179.55 14.55
      Sun Pharma679.25 7.05
      Tech Mahindra1,098.40 9.15
      NTPC116.65 0.60

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.20250.00250.00
      Euro-Rupee88.5610-0.0010-0.00
      Pound-Rupee103.27500.33800.33
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67010.00060.09
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Hindalco383.45 7.55 2.01
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25 1.79
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 90.70 1.71
      ONGC122.80 1.90 1.57
      Adani Ports723.00 10.80 1.52
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 88.65 1.67
      Tata Steel1,179.55 14.55 1.25
      Sun Pharma679.25 7.05 1.05
      Tech Mahindra1,098.40 9.15 0.84
      NTPC116.65 0.60 0.52
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Hindalco383.45 7.55
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 90.70
      ONGC122.80 1.90
      Adani Ports723.00 10.80
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,400.00 88.65
      Tata Steel1,179.55 14.55
      Sun Pharma679.25 7.05
      Tech Mahindra1,098.40 9.15
      NTPC116.65 0.60

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.20250.00250.00
      Euro-Rupee88.5610-0.0010-0.00
      Pound-Rupee103.27500.33800.33
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67010.00060.09
      View More