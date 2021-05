The petrol price was hiked up to 26 paise, while diesel went up around 30 paise across the metropolitan cities, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was Rs 100.19 per litre, whereas diesel was priced at Rs 92.17 per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price increased to Rs 93.94 a litre and diesel to Rs 91.87 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price rose to Rs 93.97 per litre and diesel Rs 87.74 a litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 95.51 and Rs 89.65 per litre respectively.

This is the 15th hike in fuel prices in less than a month since May 4.

In February, the fuel prices increased for 10 days in a row, triggering a massive protest on both the streets and social media by public and political parties alike. It is to be noted that at least five states were going to polls at the time and the Central government was accused of raising taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from a fall in the international oil prices then.

Fuel prices, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, had already crossed the Rs-100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state where the cost of unleaded petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark, followed by Rajasthan.

Among the states, Rajasthan levies the highest (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.