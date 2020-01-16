Reliance Industries petchem, refining segments continue to contribute 60% of EBITDA

Petchem and refining segments continue to be very important for Reliance Industries (RIL) as these segment contribute 60 percent to overall consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Refining segment is expected to be steady this quarter, while the pressure in petchem segment to continue.

The segment is valued at Rs 407 a share and contributes 18 percent to the overall enterprise value at about $37 billion. The gross refining margins (GRMs) will be the main focus area, which are expected to decline marginally to $9.2/bbl compared to $9.4/bbl quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

This is despite the fact that Singapore GRMs are at 15 years low because of lower fuel oil cracks. Fuel oil cracks have come down to $18.4/bbl (v/s +$1.6/bbl in 3QFY19 and +$1.2/bbl in 2QFY20) . This is because RIL does not have a big contribution coming in from fuel oil in its overall basket of products.

Another point to note is that diesel cracks failed to get the expected traction in the final quarter before IMO implementation and averaged $11.9/bbl (v/s $13.1/bbl in 3QFY19 and $13.9/bbl in 2QFY20).

RIL GRMs continue to be at a premium to the Singapore GRMs. However, the premium has been coming down in the last few quarters and this quarter, and it is expected to widen.

Refining EBIT, however, is expected to be higher by 7.5 percent QoQ to 5290cr because GRMs are lower, thruput is expected to be higher due to higher thruput as all the plants were functioning this quarter.

Q4FY19: 5,607 crore

Petchem which contributes 19 percent to EV and Rs 436 in terms of SOTP, surprised on the positive side in the last quarter, but this quarter the margin pressure is expected to continue that is because the product prices of key products have declined.

This time around, it’s a decline of 20-30 percent QoQ. Primary spreads of ethylene, propylene, and butadiene declined 46 percent, 20 percent and 16 percent, respectively, YoY in 3QFY20.

And that’s why, there will be a decline of 15 percent QoQ in the EBIT at 6370cr. Globally, there is a huge supply glut which is expected to keep the margins under pressure.