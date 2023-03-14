Perpetuuiti partners with RHYM Technologies to provide state of the art disaster recovery services

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organisations by creating innovative software products.

Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, an Intelligent Enterprise Automation Company, and RHYM Technologies GmbH, an end-to-end cyber security solutions and services provider on Tuesday announced their strategic partnership to help clients with automated disaster recovery services.

RHYM’s “Wheel of Cyber Defense” provides a comprehensive defence approach covering 360° posture assessment including internal and external views, Cyber Risk Quantification, Cyber Threat Intelligence, SecOps, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service and forensics.

“With our partnership with RHYM Technologies we expand our footprint in European region. This is one of the unique cutting-edge technology collaborations in the industry for creating business resilience for clients with Hybrid DraaS for On-Premises and Cloud deployments. Clients will be assured of backup and recovery of critical data and software assets due any type of disruptive events including cyberattacks," said Abhay Bagde, SR. VP-Sales (Cloud Services), Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE.

"The partnership will help our clients achieve business continuity, failover and failback and will monitor the most widely used applications and databases in the market," he further added.

“With this deal, we have strengthened our Wheel of Cyber Defense with business resilience capability. Our clients can leverage the capability to continue to operate the critical services due to potential or real disruptions including cyberattacks," said Gereon Neuhaus, Managing Director, RHYM Technologies GmbH.

RHYM Technologies GmbH is an end-to-end Cybersecurity Services provider headquartered in Germany and having its Operations in India, EMEA, UK and USA.