Pernod Ricard India Foundation, Muskaan Dreams partner to bridge digital divide in govt schools

The partnership between Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Muskaan Dreams is a step towards a more inclusive and equitable society and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) and Muskaan Dreams has partnered to implement an initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in government schools. The G20 vision of India focuses on harnessing technology for inclusive and sustainable growth, with an emphasis on digital education as it provides access to information, skills, and resources that enable individuals to participate fully in the digital economy.

"At Pernod Ricard India, we believe that accessing 21st-century skills is essential in this digital era and to bridge the gap of accessibility Pernod Ricard India Foundation has been working with the most underprivileged cohorts. We have partnered with Muskaan Dreams to work on our vision of Transforming Communities, Accelerating Local Development. We are committed to empowering communities and individuals by providing them with the tools and skills they need to succeed in the digital age," said Sashidhar Vempala, Head – CSR & Chief Sustainability Officer, at Pernod Ricard India.

The initiative, “Digital Shaala” will provide digital access in the form of infrastructure, internet, high-quality content, training and support to government schools for students from underserved communities. Under the CSR initiative, Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Muskaan Dreams are enabling 220 classrooms across 110 public schools in Gwalior, Behror, Chomu, Kanpur, Nasik and Derabassi.

"Muskaan Dreams is dedicated to improving the learning experience of students from marginalized communities. We believe that access to digital technologies is a key factor in achieving this goal in the digital age," said Abhishek Dubey, Founder & CEO of Muskaan Dreams.

The partnership between Pernod Ricard India Foundation and Muskaan Dreams is a step towards a more inclusive and equitable society and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. The organizations hope to inspire others to join them in their efforts to bridge the digital divide in India.