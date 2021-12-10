Pepsi catches NFT fever, releases ‘Pepsi Mic Drop’ collection

Pepsi became the latest big brand to cash in on the non-fungible token (NFT) hype by releasing a collection of 1,893 NFTs, marking the year that the soft drink was created by Caleb Bradham. The company released its unique generative-style NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain on December 10 to users for free (excluding Ethereum gas fees).

The ‘Pepsi Mic Drop’ features unique and randomly generated (by an algorithm) NFTs that have the microphone visual and iconic Pepsi flavours, harkening back to Pepsi’s musical roots and connections. Users will be able to enter the waitlist for the NFTs starting on December 10 and can mint their allotted NFTs on December 14.

"Pepsi has always been a brand with a strong heritage in music and pop culture, so it's only fitting for us to bring that legacy into the new world of NFTs with a 'mic drop' of epic proportions," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi.

"We created the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection for our fans, putting their interests and needs at the forefront by ensuring the NFTs are all free of charge and presented equitably as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs. This collectible series of microphones is not only inspired by our history, but also represents the scale and scope of how accessible we see this space becoming in the future,” he added.

The company also stated that it would be ensuring that a carbon offset programme is also implemented to make the launch of the NFT collection a net-zero emission event.