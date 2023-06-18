Peak power demand in June may not touch projected 229-gigawatt mark

Peak power demand this summer in India is unlikely to reach 229GW due to unseasonal rains and the impact of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Monsoon rains will further decrease power demand.

Peak power demand this summer is unlikely to surpass or even reach 229 gigawatts (GW), as per industry experts. This is primarily due to unseasonal rains and the after-effects of cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the country. The experts explain that the unseasonal rains have affected the demand by lowering temperatures and reducing the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, which consume a significant amount of power.

Consequently, the projected peak power demand of 229GW, as estimated by the Central Electricity Authority, is not expected to be realised due to the impact of the unseasonal rains and the cyclone.

The experts further predict that with the onset of monsoon in the entire country by July, the seasonal rains will once again contribute to a decrease in the demand for power. Although the peak power demand reached a record high of 223.23GW on June 9, 2023 , it subsequently dropped to 219.30GW on June 10, 206.66GW on June 11, 218.67GW on June 12, 215.35GW on June 13, 214.58GW on June 14, 210.90GW on June 15, and 211.96GW on June 16.

In response to potential power shortages, the power ministry has taken measures to ensure sufficient supply. Imported coal-based power plants were instructed to operate at full capacity from March 16, 2023, to June 15, 2023, to meet any unforeseen surge in electricity demand. This timeline has been further extended by three and a half months until September 30, 2023. Additionally, the ministry advised domestic coal-based thermal power plants to import coal for blending purposes, aiming to prevent any fuel shortage.

Government data reveals that peak power demand met was 215.97GW in April and 221.34GW in May this year, with a marginal shortfall of 170MW in April and 23MW in May, likely due to technical reasons. This indicates that the power demand did not increase significantly as anticipated by the Central Electricity Authority. Furthermore, power consumption declined in March, remained nearly unchanged in April, and decreased again in May, illustrating the impact of unseasonal rains in the country.

In March, power consumption dropped from 128.47 billion units (BU) to 126.82 BU compared to the same month the previous year. In April 2023, it stayed relatively stable at 132.15 BU compared to 132.02 BU in April 2022. In May 2023, power consumption further declined to 134.20 BU from 135.15 BU in May 2022.

