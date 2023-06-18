Peak power demand in June may not touch projected 229-gigawatt mark

Peak power demand this summer in India is unlikely to reach 229GW due to unseasonal rains and the impact of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Monsoon rains will further decrease power demand.

Peak power demand this summer is unlikely to surpass or even reach 229 gigawatts (GW), as per industry experts. This is primarily due to unseasonal rains and the after-effects of cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the country. The experts explain that the unseasonal rains have affected the demand by lowering temperatures and reducing the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, which consume a significant amount of power.

Consequently, the projected peak power demand of 229GW, as estimated by the Central Electricity Authority, is not expected to be realised due to the impact of the unseasonal rains and the cyclone.