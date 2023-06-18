Peak power demand in June may not touch projected 229-gigawatt mark

2 Min(s) Read
Peak power demand this summer in India is unlikely to reach 229GW due to unseasonal rains and the impact of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Monsoon rains will further decrease power demand.
Peak power demand this summer is unlikely to surpass or even reach 229 gigawatts (GW), as per industry experts. This is primarily due to unseasonal rains and the after-effects of cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the country. The experts explain that the unseasonal rains have affected the demand by lowering temperatures and reducing the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners, which consume a significant amount of power.
Consequently, the projected peak power demand of 229GW, as estimated by the Central Electricity Authority, is not expected to be realised due to the impact of the unseasonal rains and the cyclone.
The experts further predict that with the onset of monsoon in the entire country by July, the seasonal rains will once again contribute to a decrease in the demand for power. Although the peak power demand reached a record high of 223.23GW on June 9, 2023, it subsequently dropped to 219.30GW on June 10, 206.66GW on June 11, 218.67GW on June 12, 215.35GW on June 13, 214.58GW on June 14, 210.90GW on June 15, and 211.96GW on June 16.