Business
Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors
Updated : November 25, 2019 09:14 AM IST
The digital payments company says proceeds from the fresh investments to be directed towards further growing the Payments and Financial Services business.
That makes Paytm the second most valued Indian startup after Flipkart.
The funding round had valued Paytm at $10 billion. The total money raised by Paytm is about $3.5 billion after the recent funding round.
