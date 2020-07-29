Business Paytm Money appoints Varun Sridhar as CEO Updated : July 29, 2020 01:45 PM IST Paytm Money is headquartered in Bengaluru and has a team of over 300 employees. The company has over 6 million users on its platform, availing direct mutual funds & NPS. Varun has led the digital transformation journey of some of the top retail banks in India and abroad. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply