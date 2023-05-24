homebusiness NewsPause on rate hikes, inflation could spur demand, says Anuj Poddar of Bajaj Electricals

Pause on rate hikes, inflation could spur demand, says Anuj Poddar of Bajaj Electricals

By Shereen Bhan  May 24, 2023

A pause in interest rate hike and inflation could spur the spending among people in the next two quarters, hopes Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Citing his company’s strong Q4 results, Poddar said this had come against strong headwinds. Demand was not there and we had to really work hard for it, he said at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18.
He said that they discovered that the per capita GDP was not really a proper metric to gauge demand and found that median GDP was a better metric.
“The top 1% is consuming. The median is not looking so rosy. That’s where the challenge lies. Can we get the median up rather than the average? That’s when we unlock the demographic dividend,” he said.
Poddar then noted that the interest rate hikes in the past several months had hurt the common man’s pocket. Net disposable income has come down due to this.
In this regard, he said he wished for a status quo on the rate hikes and inflation. If done, this would improve demand and people could be seen spending in one or two quarters.
