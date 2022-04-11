Patanjali's entire food portfolio to be added to Ruchi Soya; brands not to merge

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Ruchi Soya, said that he expects to see strong growth from acquisition of Patanjali’s food business. He highlighted that the company will see an EBITDA potential of around Rs 4,000 crore from the acquisition. He also clarified that only Patanjali's foods business will be part of Ruchi Soya, however the brands will remain separate.

Ruchi Soya’s board of directors has approved enhancing synergies with Patanjali Foods. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Ruchi Soya, said that he expects to see strong growth from the acquisition of Patanjali’s food business. He added that he anticipates growth in the range of 10-15 percent in the said business. He highlighted that the company is, in fact, likely to see an EBITDA potential of around Rs 4,000 crore from Patanjali’s additional food business.

He said, “We sought an approval from the board last night to make an application for necessary approvals and rename the company to Patanjali Foods Limited, but that is subject to all the necessary approvals that would be required before we can move ahead in that direction.”

“We are anticipating a growth rate between 10 percent and 15 percent on an overall basis and for the foods business also,” said Asthana.

He explained that the company has no intention of bringing in Patanjali’s non-food business and that the plan is to only add the entire food portfolio to Ruchi Soya.

“All the decisions have been made with twin purposes. One, rationalize the product portfolio between effective companies for better clarity for all stakeholders which means that entire foods’ portfolio will be with Ruchi Soya and non-foods part of the business shall remain with Patanjali,” said Asthana.

