Ayurvedic food and personal care products manufacturer Patanjali Ayurved - promoted by yoga icon Baba Ramdev raised up to Rs 175 crore via sale of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on Tuesday.

The fundraising is for the purpose of capex/working capital demand. Of the Rs 175 crore, Punjab National Bank contributed Rs 90 crore, IDBI Bank Rs 60 crore and UCO Bank Rs 25 crore.

Non-convertible debentures (NCD) are fixed-income instruments, usually issued by high-rated companies in the form of a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. They offer relatively higher interest rates when compared to convertible debentures.

For the March quarter consolidated revenue for the firm increased over 13 percent YoY to Rs 26,400 crore, Bloomberg Quint reported. It added that EBITDA grew 34.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,135 crore.

Last week, Ruchi Soya Industries announced the acquisition of biscuits business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd (PNBPL) in a slump sale at Rs 60.02 crore.