    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness News

    Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

    Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

    Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)

    As the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition enters its final stages, the jury is unanimous on the wow factor of entries.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

     
    The top 10 entrants for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition have been making waves with the Samsung jury. Last month, we introduced the world to the teams whose ideas shone brightest. This month, the teams are working closely with experts from Samsung's R&D teams to further refine their ideas.
    For the uninitiated, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition called for creators/thinkers/tinkerers in the age group of 16-22 to come forward with their ideas for change in 4 key areas: healthcare, environment, education and agriculture. The response has been overwhelming. The jury then faced the daunting task of choosing the Top 50 ideas that held the most promise. You can read about these teams here and here. These teams then attended a 3-day bootcamp at the FITT-IIT Delhi campus, and worked with experts and mentors to refine their ideas, projects and prototypes.
    This list was then brought down to the Top 10 teams. Samsung's jury has been delighted by the depth, clarity and innovative thinking showcased in their entries.
    https://www.youtube.com/embed/SXKd8Ag3-2o
    Samsung's jury comprised experts that span the fields of Visual Communication Design, Product Strategy, Mobile Communications, Web Framework, Technology Standards, R&D, Display Product Management, Mobile Marketing, Technology Management, IoT Edge Framework, Product Design, and Public Affairs. Unanimously, each of the jury members expressed their amazement at the accomplishments of these teams, particularly at such a young age.
    The next step in the competition is the selection of the Top 3 teams, who will then receive long term mentorship and support from Samsung and FITT-IIT Delhi, as well as financial grants of up to Rs 1 Crore to execute their winning ideas. As India's first ever Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition reaches its final stages, we're excited about the possibilities this unlocks for all the bright young minds afire with ideas in the years to come.
     
    This is a Partnered Post
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Samsung

    Previous Article

    Rushil Decor invests Rs 500 crore for state-of-the-art MDF plant in Andhra Pradesh

    Next Article

    CCPA issues show-cause notices to 6 online betting apps over surrogate ads

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng