#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

Updated : October 06, 2019 09:50 AM IST

With a ceiling-mounted harness for balance, the 28-year-old tetraplegic patient used a system of sensors implanted near his brain to send messages to move all four of his paralyzed limbs after a two-year-long trial of the whole-body exoskeleton.
Over 24 months, the patient carried out various mental tasks to train the algorithm to understand his thoughts and to progressively increase the number of movements he could make.
Paralyzed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV