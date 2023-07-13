Pannkh raises Rs 1.88 crore from angel investors to fuel growth

Backed by recent funding, the firm is poised to upscale its marketing, research and development department and further strengthen its artisans network spread across India.
Pannkh, a contemporary fashion-forward brand, has raised Rs 1.88 crore from angel investors. These funds will be utilised for new product development, marketing initiatives and building a team, the brand said. It is focusing on achieving 100 percent year-on-year growth, further strengthening its position in the fashion industry.
Backed by recent funding, the firm is poised to upscale its marketing, research and development department and further strengthen its artisans network spread across India. The products are available at their own website (Pannkh.com) along with Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Nykaa and other major ecommerce marketplaces, the company said.
Ankit Bajpai, Co-Founder at Pannkh said, “We are committed to expanding our product categories and strengthening our market presence. We further plan to strengthen the artisans network, thus generating employment and helping in boosting the local economy.”
Loveleen Fernandez, Co-Founder at Pannkh added, “With a strong focus on design-led innovation, we are poised to continually redefine and elevate fashion by offering cutting-edge styles and trendsetting collections that cater to every aspect of a modern woman's wardrobe."
The brand was founded in 2012 and their product range encompasses traditional kurtas, artisanal clothing sets, and bohemian tops, catering to various facets and occasions.
First Published: Jul 13, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read