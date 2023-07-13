Pannkh raises Rs 1.88 crore from angel investors to fuel growth

Backed by recent funding, the firm is poised to upscale its marketing, research and development department and further strengthen its artisans network spread across India.

Pannkh, a contemporary fashion-forward brand, has raised Rs 1.88 crore from angel investors. These funds will be utilised for new product development, marketing initiatives and building a team, the brand said. It is focusing on achieving 100 percent year-on-year growth, further strengthening its position in the fashion industry.

Backed by recent funding, the firm is poised to upscale its marketing, research and development department and further strengthen its artisans network spread across India. The products are available at their own website (Pannkh.com) along with Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Nykaa and other major ecommerce marketplaces, the company said.

Ankit Bajpai, Co-Founder at Pannkh said, “We are committed to expanding our product categories and strengthening our market presence. We further plan to strengthen the artisans network, thus generating employment and helping in boosting the local economy.”

Loveleen Fernandez, Co-Founder at Pannkh added, “With a strong focus on design-led innovation, we are poised to continually redefine and elevate fashion by offering cutting-edge styles and trendsetting collections that cater to every aspect of a modern woman's wardrobe."

The brand was founded in 2012 and their product range encompasses traditional kurtas, artisanal clothing sets, and bohemian tops, catering to various facets and occasions.