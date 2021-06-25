Home

    Panasonic sold stake in Tesla for $3.6 billion last fiscal year

    By Reuters
    Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen (USD 3.61 billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday. The stake sale will not affect the partnership with Tesla, the Panasonic spokesperson said but comes as the automaker is moving to diversify its own battery supply chain.

    Reliance’s new sunrise

