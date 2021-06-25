Panasonic sold stake in Tesla for $3.6 billion last fiscal year

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen (USD 3.61 billion) in the year ended March, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday. The stake sale will not affect the partnership with Tesla, the Panasonic spokesperson said but comes as the automaker is moving to diversify its own battery supply chain.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,154.15
|41.00
|3.68
|JSW Steel
|693.25
|14.25
|2.10
|Tata Motors
|340.50
|5.85
|1.75
|ONGC
|123.85
|1.85
|1.52
|Hindalco
|374.55
|5.50
|1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,105.00
|-48.50
|-2.25
|HUL
|2,463.80
|-26.35
|-1.06
|IndusInd Bank
|991.10
|-9.55
|-0.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,727.00
|-10.90
|-0.63
|UPL
|809.55
|-3.90
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5140
|0.0170
|0.02
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2690
|-0.0040
|-0.00
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6689
|0.0001
|0.02