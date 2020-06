As the economy trundles back to activity post-lockdown, the paints sector is quite positive about the demand scenario. CNBC-TV18 spoke to 4 major paint companies--Asian Paints, Berger, Kansai Nerolac and Akzo Nobel--over the last couple of days to get a sense of things on the ground. These four companies account for over 95 percent market share in the organized paints market in India.

Broadly, all four companies said that things were improving. Roots for the same can be traced back to pre-COVID demand trends, which were strong.

All companies said growth in Jan and Feb was stronger than the previous 9 months, while business suffered in the last two weeks of March because of the lockdown.

April was a complete washout for all paint companies, but there were some green shoots visible in May. As things stand this month, all companies are back to at least 80 percent of sales seen in June 2019.

Berger paints believes this could be on account of pent-up demand for the last two months, and other companies believe normalcy will return by Diwali. All paint companies are currently operating at nearly two-thirds of their optimum capacity. This is likely to ramp up in the near future.

Another interesting point is that demand is being driven by small-town and rural India. COVID-19 has impacted metro cities and urban India more than tier 2 and tier 3 cities. As a result, recovery outside the main cities has been faster. Even within the major cities, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi are recovering slower than southern metros like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. For the paint industry, rural and tier 2 and tier 3 cities account for nearly half of total sales.

Finally, industry leaders like Asian Paints and Berger Paints are going all out to revive consumer confidence. Consumers’ possible aversion to painters entering their homes is being mitigated by running safety campaigns, PPE Kits being offered to painter community, and offering their own painting services. Raw material environment for the industry is largely benign, but the gains have been tempered by softness in the industrial and automotive pain segments.

For decorative paints, there are visible green shoots and Asian Paints summed it up, saying that even as consumers get more value conscious, people spending more time at home will consider decorating their walls soon.

This is what each of them said:

