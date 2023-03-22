Padma Awards 2023: KM Birla is the fourth in his family to receive the award

The conglomerate's employees organized a surprise for Birla on January 30. Fireworks, confetti, and banners congratulating Kumar Mangalam Birla on his Padma Bhushan were seen in footage of the celebration.

Kumar Mangalam Birla on March 22 will be conferred the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian award – for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

He is the fourth recipient of the Padma award in the Birla Family. His mother Rajshree Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award, Grandfather Basant Kumar Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award and his great grandfather Ghanshyam Das Birla was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The awards will be conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function that is to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Aditya Birla Group is headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla. In addition to Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and Aditya Birla Capital, he chairs the Boards of all major group companies.

His family, which includes wife Neerja Birla, daughters Ananya, Advaitesha, and Aryaman, and mother Rajashree Birla, also joined him onstage.

A glimpse of the celebration was shared on Twitter by Neerja Birla. “Heartiest congratulations and such a proud moment for all of us,” she wrote.

Kumar Mangalam Birla consolidated all group companies under the brand name Aditya Birla Group (ABG) in the 90s. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has also inducted Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors.

