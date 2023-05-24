Paaduks plans to expand horizon with eco-conscious choices

The brand said it is now targetting a 10x increase in revenue in the upcoming year, driven by strengthening the current portfolio of products and launching new offerings in the footwear segment.

Paaduks, a footwear brand, is planning to expand its horizon with eco-conscious choices and ways. At present, Paaduks has managed to create its presence in the market by partnering with 20+ e-Commerce platforms and supporting its vision by recycling 15 lakh kgs of of tires so far, aiming to outdo themselves by reaching 20 lakh kgs this year, the brand said.

The brand introduced India's first biodegradable sole by recycling rubber tires. They have registered 151 percent growth rate in FY 2022-23, it said.

Honoring the skilled artwork of local artisans who have been creating handcrafted designs for generations now, Paaduks got them on board to give them an opportunity to earn their livelihood and at the same time bring their art to life with a footwear collection that's fun, chic & yet eco-friendly.