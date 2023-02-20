OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi, discusses biz climate, extends wedding invite

The 29-year-old Indian entrepreneur is all set to begin a new journey of his life. Sharing the glimpse of the meeting with PM Modi yesterday, Agarwal wrote on Twitter "we are all set for a new beginning" and that "words cannot express the warmth with which he (PM Modi) received us."
Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the invitation for his wedding, which is likely to be held in March this year, as per reports.
The 29-year-old Indian entrepreneur is all set to begin a new journey of his life. Sharing the glimpse of the meeting with PM Modi yesterday, Agarwal wrote on Twitter "we are all set for a new beginning" and that "words cannot express the warmth with which he (PM Modi) received us."
Agarwal was accompanied by his mother, and fiance Geet at the prime minister's residence. He said that the two of them are inspired by PM Modi's vision for women empowerment and were heartened to meet him.
"My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes."
"Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India across Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya and more!" he said in a series of tweets.
Agarwal is set to tie knot in March this year, which will be followed by by a reception at a 5-star hotel in the national capital Delhi.
The young Indian entrepreneur was born in a Marwari family in Bissam Cuttack, Odisha. He is the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms.
At the age of 19, he started the budget accommodation portal, Oravel Stays, for booking budget hotels, which was later in May 2013 re-launched as OYO Rooms. The entrepreneur is among the youngest self-made billionaires in the world.
His company OYO has emerged as one of the most successful hospitality companies across the world. Recently, Agarwal had announced that OYO achieved the milestone of being the biggest hospitality tech platform in Indonesia.
"We are now the biggest hospitality tech platform in Indonesia with over 2500 exclusive hotels available for bookings across 180+ cities! We have hosted over 13 million guests since 2018, recording 15x growth," Agarwal said, announcing that the company will double down on premium hotels, particularly Townhouse Oak and Collection O, to meet the growing demands.
He also announced to expand the business in cities like Jakarta, Surabaya, and Medan, in line with the Indonesia Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy's target of growing domestic travel to 1.4 billion movements in 2023.
Also Read: Budget 2023 | Finance Minister announces to take promotion of Tourism sector in mission mode
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
