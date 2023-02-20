OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi, discusses biz climate, extends wedding invite

The 29-year-old Indian entrepreneur is all set to begin a new journey of his life. Sharing the glimpse of the meeting with PM Modi yesterday, Agarwal wrote on Twitter "we are all set for a new beginning" and that "words cannot express the warmth with which he (PM Modi) received us."
1/ With the blessings of माननीय Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us. pic.twitter.com/CVx7Nzgyr3— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 19, 2023
2/ My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hCbnEYAISu— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 19, 2023
3/ Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India across Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya and more! @PMOIndia— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 19, 2023