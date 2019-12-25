Business

Oyo backs out; KKR, Apax Partners in race to buy stake in Café Coffee Day, says report

Updated : December 25, 2019 09:17 AM IST

SoftBank-backed hospitality chain Oyo was interested only in the CCD brand which its owner Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) was unwilling to offer, an ET report said.

The Coffee Day board is expected to speed up talks with investors once the investigation report on VG Siddhartha is submitted, the report said.