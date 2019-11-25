Business
Oyo among 30 players to sign NDA with Cafe Coffee Day; Travis Kalanick also seeks a sip
Updated : November 25, 2019 04:59 PM IST
CDEL has signed NDAs with around 30 players over the last few months, including the likes of TPG, Bain, KKR, Coca Cola and ITC.
Oyo's interst in CCD comes as part of its plan to expand its F&B business, people in the know said.
