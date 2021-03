The Overall Business Index value in India has touched a record 74.2, the highest in the last decade and 15 points above last year’s 59, revealed the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)'s Business Confidence Survey for the third quarter.



The survey collected responses from a wide array of business sectors and was carried out in January-February this year. It sheds light on respondents' expectations for the next six months. The companies are optimistic and buoyed about regaining some control over price, with 66 per cent of the respondents in the survey saying they were expecting better prospects for their sales in the time to come. Besides, about 27 per cent also expected an increase in the selling price of their products over the next six months.



Employment and exports



Following its survey, the FICCI said that improved economic conditions and greater pricing power may push profits over the next two quarters. And therefore, about 35 per cent of the participants in the survey also expected better hiring prospects, a marked increase from 22 per cent when the same survey was carried out last. The prospects for exports were also reported to be better with 41 per cent of respondents hinting at higher shipments.



The percentage of participants expecting 'higher to much higher investments' over the next six months has also risen to 31 per cent per cent — from 19 per cent in the last survey. The respondents citing weak demand situation has shown a marginal fall from 58 per cent in the last survey to 56 per cent this time. Not to forget, this percentage stood at a massive 80 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21 (April-June) round of the survey.



Constraining factors



However, among the constraining factors the rising cost of raw materials, fuel and other commodity prices are beginning to exert pressure on the input costs of companies and are a major reason for concern to members of India Inc. The continuous rise in the prices of raw materials has been cited as the major cause for worry in the third consecutive survey round.



"About 59 per cent of the participating companies stated higher raw material costs as a constraining factor in the present survey round. This was higher than 52 per cent of participants stating likewise in the previous survey round," the FICCI said.



Top challenges and opportunities



Among the top challenges to and opportunities for the industry in 2021, about 57 per cent of the total participants said the risk posed by varied COVID-19 strains is a global trend to keep an eye on. For the domestic market, 62 per cent of those responding to the survey expected rising risks of inflation, while 50 per cent said that consumption trends will be monitored closely in 2021.



Given that the novel coronavirus is still very much present and its new variants continue to pose threat, participating companies cited high input costs (including manpower costs), weak demand conditions and lack of availability of affordable credit as their topmost concerns for the year 2021. Not just that, the participants in the survey added that leaving trade policy issues unaddressed may create an even bigger challenge with China as well as other countries including Vietnam regaining market share to become global suppliers. Furthermore, they felt that not just the availability but also retaining skilled labour will be worrisome in 2021.



Aatmanirbhar Bharat



The surveyed companies said the policies announced by the Centre under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat as well as other policy provisions under the Budget 20-21 will not just support economic revival but also give a thrust to "Make in India" by encouraging competition. Companies expect higher export orders in the coming months on the back of global economic recovery led by large scale vaccination drive against COVID-19 around the world. To boost India's manufacturing prowess, the participants observed and recommended improving the ease of doing business as the most important component.



Among the suggestions were efforts "to improve transparency and clarity of regulatory procedures, processes & policies; definite timelines and smooth approvals of licenses, projects & other government services; truly single window approval system; reduction in bureaucratic interference; simplification of GST refund process were some of the areas that were highlighted by the participants for further action."



The companies also emphasised the need for reducing customs duty on imports to curtail rising domestic prices of raw materials. Commodity prices have risen drastically in the past few weeks and this is impacting the profitability and viability of the business, they said. They further said that "Industry 4.0" initiatives including artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, increased automation/ digitization must be promoted more rigorously to remain ahead of the curve.