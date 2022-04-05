Over 54% employers across 21 sectors in India keen to hire this quarter; IT leads: Report

By CNBCTV18.com
Mini

Jobs rising: Over 16 sectors are showing hiring intent, with IT, educational services and e-commerce leading the pack. Both tier 1 and tier 2 cities are showing a growth in hiring intent in the first quarter (April-June) of FY 23.

Hiring intent in the current quarter (April-June 2022) seems to be on a high growth trajectory. The IT sector, with 95 percent employers keen to hire, is leading the pack, with educational services following closely with 85 percent employers open to hiring, according to a recent report. While the hiring intent in the metro and tier 1 cities like Bangalore and Mumbai has grown significantly, tier 2 cities are not far behind.

The Employment Outlook Report by TeamLease, that covered over 21 sectors across 14 cities, found that more than 54 percent of the employers have expressed their intent to hire for white collar and blue collar jobs, which is up by 4 percent since the previous quarter.

Sectors with the highest hiring intent

About 95 percent employers in the information technology sector showed the highest hiring intent, which is up from 89 percent in the last quarter.

Educational services followed IT with 86 percent of the employers showing intent to hire.

E-commerce and technology startups occupied the third spot, with 81 percent of the employers showing hiring intent; and healthcare and pharmaceuticals was at fourth at 78 percent.

Sectors with moderate intent to hire were financial services with 59 percent; manufacturing with 50 percent; and engineering and infrastructure also with 50 percent.

The laggards from a sector point of view are agriculture and agrochemicals, BPO/ITeS, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail (non-essential), with hiring intent of 50 percent or below.

Geographically, the hiring intent in metro and tier 1 cities has grown from 73 percent in the previous quarter, to 83 percent in the current quarter. While Bengaluru (91 percent of employers keen on hiring) and Chennai (78 percent of the employers keen on hiring) are continuing their bull run, Mumbai showed 76 percent hiring intent.

Tier 2 cities are expected to see a rise from 48 percent to 55 percent in the period April to June 2022.

In terms of job functions, sales roles showed the highest intent to hire with 8 percent, followed by IT with 75 percent employers showing intent to hire. Large organisations saw an increase in hiring intent with entry level and junior level jobs scaling up to 51 percent.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags
