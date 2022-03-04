0

Over 33% JNPT permanent workers go for special VRS, says port

By PTI  IST (Published)
The country's premier container port JNPT on March 4 said more than one-third of its total 1,337 permanent employees have availed the special voluntary retirement scheme (SVRS), which was rolled out last year.

Employees opting for retirement under the scheme were given a comprehensive ex-gratia package along with several other terminal benefits such as balance in PF account, cash equivalent of accumulated earned leaves, gratuity, pension, commutation and medical benefits at par with regular employees, JNPT said.

Responding to the scheme, out of the total 1,337 permanent employees working with JNPT, 460 employees availed it and retired from the service on February 28, which was the date of relieving, a port's spokesperson said. JNPT had come out with the special VRS scheme in September last year, with December 31 as the last date of applying and January 31 as the last for withdrawing the application.

The SVRS was offered to employees with a minimum 40 years of age and at least 10 years of service, as per the spokesperson.

